Royals Could Target Cardinals $74 Million 8x All-Star To Bolster Lineup
The Kansas City Royals have been busy this offseason. They've found ways to bolster their starting rotation and their offense before the Winter Meetings even began.
The team re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract while also trading for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer. But there are still things the Royals can do to boost their chances at returning to the postseason in 2025.
While their offense is much improved, there are plenty of sluggers on the free agent and trade markets that could help the Royals. Perhaps they could make a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals to land third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Rachel Millanta of FanSided proposed the idea of a deal between the two Missouri-state rivals.
"There are a number of sluggers the Royals could target to bolster their offense both in free agency and on the trade market," Millanta wrote. "Teoscar Hernandez, Jurickson Profar and Anthony Santander are all still available after extremely strong offensive showings in 2024, while if Kansas City looks to trade, Nolan Arenado and Alec Bohm would be major upgrades both to the batting lineup and third base."
Arenado is coming off a bit of a down season. While he still hit .272, he saw his power numbers dip significantly as he only hit 16 home runs. The eight-time All-Star also had a disappointing .719 OPS during the regular season.
But he could still be a major upgrade at third base for the Royals and could boost their lineup for 2025.
