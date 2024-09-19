Inside The Royals

Royals Could Target Cardinals Slugger To Bolster Offense For 2025

The Kansas City Royals could poach a key piece away from their I-70 rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Curt Bishop

Jun 25, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Kauffman Stadium in the seventh inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals have lost four games in a row but still are pointed towards the postseason, currently holding the second American League Wild Card spot with an 82-69 record.

The team has largely been carried by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who has emerged as a legitimate superstar and has even thrust his name into the MVP conversation. It will certainly be interesting to see what Witt can do in October and if he can carry the Royals to a title.

This coming offseason, they might have a hole to fill in their lineup, as outfielder Hunter Renfroe is set to become a free agent. Perhaps the Royals could replace him with a key piece from their Missouri-state rivals the St. Louis Cardinals, that being Paul Goldschmidt.

In what is likely going to be his final season as a Cardinal, Goldschmidt has struggled. Despite having 21 home runs and 60 RBI, he is hitting just .244 with a .714 OPS. It certainly is a far cry from where he was in 2022 when he was the National League MVP.

But perhaps a change of scenery could help Goldschmidt. In all likelihood, if he were to go to the Royals, he would be joining a far superior team. He'd have better hitters around him, including Witt.

Given his struggles, he likely won't be too expensive, but he could be a solid bounce-back candidate for 2025. It will be interesting to see if the Royals make a push for the former MVP.

