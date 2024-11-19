Royals Could Target Cubs Super-Utility Man In Possible Trade To Boost Offense
The Kansas City Royals have some work to do this offseason after losing the ALDS to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees. They've already taken care of their starting rotation with the signing of right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract.
However, the offense could use some work. Beyond MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr., there wasn't too much firepower. They also could use somebody that can hit at the top of the lineup.
Max Rieper of SB Nation proposed the idea of Kansas City potentially taking a look at Chicago Cubs utility man Nico Hoerner as a trade fit.
"The Royals are seeking an on-base hitter to set the table for MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr., and could use offensive upgrades at second, third, and the outfield," Rieper wrote. "There are reports that they have discussed potentially acquiring Reds second baseman Jonathan India. But another infielder from the National League Central Division that could become available is Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner.
According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cubs could look to move Hoerner if they believer top prospect Matt Shaw is ready for the big leagues."
Hoerner is the perfect on-base type hitter that the Royals need in order to set the table for Witt next season. He hit .293 with seven home runs, 48 RBI and a .335 on-base percentage. He also had a 3.7 WAR and stole 31 bases.
He and Witt at the top of the lineup could certainly pose a problem for opposing teams.
