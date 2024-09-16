Royals Could Target Dodgers Ace To Bolster Rotation For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have been a revelation this season. After losing 106 games in 2023, they went straight to work in the offseason and spent money on key players to bolster their roster. These additions have helped them emerge as a contender in the American League.
The starting rotation has benefitted tremendously from the additions of Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, two veterans that have stabilized the staff, which has turned into one of the best in the league.
However, Wacha is expected to opt out of his deal at the end of the season and return to free agency, which will leave the Royals with a hole to fill in their rotation. Perhaps this could lead them to target Wacha's former St. Louis Cardinals teammate Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty began the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers and after a hot start, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. The 28-year-old is 12-7 with a 3.04 ERA in his 26 starts this season. He also has pitched 151 innings, struck out 184 batters, and posted a 1.05 WHIP.
The right-hander is coming off his worst start as a Dodger on Saturday, one in which he allowed four runs in three innings against the Atlanta Braves. But he has emerged as the top starter with Los Angeles in the second half.
His asking price will be high, and it remains to be seen if the Royals will be willing to pay the price necessary to land him, though he would greatly strengthen a young and powerful rotation if signed for 2025 and beyond.
The Royals proved their desire to win last offseason with their key moves. It will be interesting to see if they decide to spend again and if Flaherty will be on their list this coming winter.
