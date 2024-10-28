Royals Could Target Dodgers Veteran To Boost Bullpen For 2025
After losing in the ALDS against the eventual American League champion New York Yankees, the Kansas City Royals will get back to work this offseason as they hope to remain competitive in 2025.
Their starting rotation carried the load in 2024 thanks to the additions of Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo. But the bullpen could use some work for next season. They need somebody who can help them at the back end of their 'pen.
Blake Treinen is currently with the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who are two wins away from a World Series title. He's a free agent at the end of the series. Perhaps Kansas City could target him.
The 36-year-old right-hander has performed well during the postseason. In eight appearances, he owns a 2.70 ERA. He made 50 appearances during the regular season, going 7-3 with a 1.93 ERA.
Spotrac projects that the veteran reliever will receive a one-year, $2.4 million contract this coming offseason. That is something the Royals should be able to do. He won't be too expensive, and he's a high-leverage option that can help them late in games and serve as a complementary piece to closer Lucas Erceg.
Treinen was also born in prime Royals territory, hailing from Wichita, Kansas, so he could potentially experience a homecoming of sorts if he were to sign in Kansas City.
It will be interesting to see what his market looks like this coming winter and if the Royals will take a look at him.
More MLB: Royals Right-Hander Linked To Tigers After Superb 2024 Season