Royals Could Target Giants Outfielder To Bolster Lineup For 2025
The Kansas City Royals had a stellar 2024 season, winning 86 games during the regular season and securing the second American League Wild Card.
However, after eliminating the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the postseason, they were stopped in the ALDS by the eventual AL champion New York Yankees. Now, the focus shifts to 2025.
The pitching staff held up its end of the bargain, but they will likely need some more offense next season. Perhaps they could take a look at outfielder Michael Conforto, who is a free agent after spending two seasons with the San Francisco Giants.
Conforto brings a strong left-handed presence to a lineup that needs some more thump. The 31-year-old does have power that could help the Royals out.
The veteran outfielder hit just .237 during the regular season with a .759 OPS. However, he did hit 20 home runs and drive in 66 runs.
Beyond AL MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, the lineup for the Royals left a little to be desired, so it would be important for the team to find ways to bolster their offense if they want to stay competitive in 2025.
Conforto is projected to land a one-year, $4.7 million contract by Spotrac. Kansas City should have enough money to make a deal such as this. Conforto should be right within their price range and he could give them exactly what they need to improve offensively.
We'll see if he ends up on their radar.
