Royals Could Target Padres Slugger To Bolster Offense For 2025
The Kansas City Royals fell short in the ALDS against the eventual American League champion New York Yankees. Their season was defined by defying the odds thanks to a powerful starting rotation and a red-hot Bobby Witt Jr., who thrust his way into the MVP conversation.
Now, the focus will shift to the offseason, where they will look to improve for 2025. Their biggest needs are with the offense.
Aside from Witt and Vinnie Pasquantino, the lineup left a little bit to be desired, so they will need to add a bat or two to strengthen it.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller noted that the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and "at least 10 other teams" are going to need middle infield help and adding somebody like Ha-Seong Kim could be a possibility.
Perhaps the Royals could be one of the 10 other teams.
Adam Frazier served as Kansas City's second baseman this year, but didn't perform up to par. With Witt already at shortstop, Kim would have to play second base, but he could be an ideal fit.
Kim himself struggled in 2024, slashing .233/.330/.370 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI, 22 stolen bases and a 2.6 bWAR. Still, he provides power from the right side of the plate and can play multiple positions in the infield.
Miller projects that the veteran infielder will receive at least a four-year deal with an eight-figure AAV. The Royals don't typically spend big, but this is a move they could make to drastically improve their offense for 2025.
We'll see if he ends up on their radar.
