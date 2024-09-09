Royals Could Target Projected $48 Million Ex-Yankees Star To Fill Hole
The Kansas City Royals have a chance to be among the top contenders in the American League in 2025.
Kansas City already has surprised people and likely will be back in the playoffs this season. The Royals have been baseball's biggest shock this season and seem to be building something special.
Kansas City lost 106 games last season and helped right the ship last offseason with strategic free-agent signings. The Royals boosted their starting rotation with moves like signing Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha. Both have been huge successes this season.
If the Royals could add another boost to the starting rotation this upcoming offseason, they would be in a good position. One player who should be on their wish list is former New York Yankees star and current New York Mets stud Luis Severino.
Severino will be out there as a free agent this winter and could have a similar impact as Lugo and Wacha. He has a 3.74 ERA this season in what has been a bounce-back season for the Mets. Severino also likely won't be out of the Royals' price range this winter. Spotrac is projecting Severino to receive a contract worth roughly $48 million over four years.
If Severino is available and lands a contract in that range this winter, Kansas City could afford him. The Royals have shown this season that they are worth investing in. if they could land someone like Severino, he could help take them to another level.
More MLB: Royals Earn High Praise After One Of 'Greatest Turnarounds In Baseball History'