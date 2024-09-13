Royals Could Target Reliable Giants Starter To Bolster 2025 Rotation
The Kansas City Royals have been a surprise contender this season after a 106-loss campaign in 2023. They got straight to work in the offseason and signed veteran starters Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha to bolster a rotation that already featured Cole Ragans and Brady Singer.
However, this coming offseason, Wacha is expected to opt out of his contract and become a free agent again, meaning the Royals may have to search for a replacement in the rotation. Perhaps their search could lead them to pursue left-hander and former American League Cy Young Robbie Ray.
The 32-year-old left-hander is currently on the injured list with a hamstring strain. He has started just seven games this season with the San Francisco Giants, going 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA. Health is obviously going to be an issue for him, and that's something the Royals are going to have to keep in mind if they sign him.
Still, he is only three years removed from his Cy Young season with the Seattle Mariners, and can still be effective at the Major League level. He could profile as a middle-of-the-rotation starter with the Royals if healthy, similarly to Wacha but from the left side.
The Royals are four games back in the AL Central and currently occupy the second Wild Card spot. They will likely be very active again this offseason as they try to improve after coming out of nowhere to contend in 2024. We'll see if Ray is on their radar this winter.
