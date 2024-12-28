Royals Could Target Son Of Hall-Of-Famer To Boost Offense For 2025
The Kansas City Royals were busy in the month of November after having reached the postseason as the second American League Wild Card team. They re-signed Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract and later traded for Jonathan India.
However, they were quiet in December, and there is still work to be done for them to bounce back from their ALDS loss to the New York Yankees and make a deeper run in the 2025 postseason should they qualify.
Max Rieper of Royals Review listed Cavan Biggio, the son of Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio as a potential bench option for the team.
"Cavan Biggio had a 3 WAR rookie season in 2019, but has really struggled to hit the last four seasons and has begun to bounce around the league. He was on three teams this season, appearing in 78 games, but hit just .197/.314/.303 with five home runs. Biggio, the son of Hall of Fame Craig, is a left-handed bat who can play all over the field. He has hit for a low average, but he does have a very good eye with a career 13.5 percent walk rate. He won’t turn 30 until April, and it won’t take much to sign him, so he could be a decent “buy low” option," Rieper wrote.
Biggio still has a ton of upside at 29 years of age. His numbers haven't been great in recent years, but he could prove to be a solid left-handed bat off the bench if the Royals are still looking for ways to improve their offense.
