Royals Could Target Veteran Mets Free Agent To Boost Offense For 2025
The Kansas City Royals enjoyed a surprising season in 2024. After making a few key offseason moves, they won 86 games and secured the second American League Wild Card.
However, they were stopped in the ALDS by the eventual AL champion New York Yankees, who defeated them in four games.
This coming offseason, they are going to need a little bit of help on the offensive side, as beyond MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr and Vinnie Pasquantino, the offense leaves a little bit to be desired.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided predicted that the New York Mets ultimately will not retain veteran outfielder Jesse Winker this winter. Perhaps the Royals could take a chance on him.
The 31-year-old slugger began the 2024 season with the Washington Nationals. However, he was traded to the Mets just days prior to the trade deadline.
In 430 at-bats with the Nationals and Mets, the slugger hit .253 with 14 home rums, 58 RBI, 14 stolen bases and a .765 OPS. He also performed quite well in the postseason, hitting .318 in 22 at-bats with a home run, four RBI and a 1.167 OPS.
Winker is a veteran hitter who could bolster the Royals lineup. He brings power from the left side and the ability to play all three outfield positions. He can also be a mentor to the young players in the Royals clubhouse.
He should be right within Kansas City's preferred price range, as they don't typically sign big free agents. But Winker should be an affordable option to bolster their offense.
