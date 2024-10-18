Royals Could Trade Key Starter To Reds To Deal With Arm Surplus
The Kansas City Royals are sitting at home after being eliminated by the New York Yankees in the ALDS. Their focus now is to improve for 2025.
It was a successful season for the Royals as they went 86-76 and secured the second American League Wild Card. But this offseason might be an interesting one.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed right-hander Brady Singer as Kansas City's biggest trade chip as the offseason nears. One team that was listed as a fit for Singer was the Cincinnati Reds.
"The 28-year-old has been a solid mid-rotation type in two of the last three seasons, but really nothing more. He thus could have more value to the Royals on the trade market, where his durable arm and club control through 2026 could attract suitors with bats to offer," Rymer wrote.
The biggest need for the Royals this offseason is offense. Outside of Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino, the lineup leaves a little bit to be desired. Thus, it might make sense to move Singer from their surplus of arms in exchange for a bat.
Cincinnati has some young bats such as Jonathan India, Spencer Steer, and Matt McLain that could be of interest to the Royals. They need power in their lineup so that they aren't over-reliant on Witt to drive in runs.
But Singer could be an interesting trade chip, and the Reds are a team that could be a match for them as they have several young bats that can help the Royals.
We'll see if a deal materializes.
