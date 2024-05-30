Royals Crumble in Sixth Inning to Help Twins Clinch Series
The Kansas City Royals fell to the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Thursday afternoon. Minnesota's four runs in the sixth inning helped them clinch the series as they came out victorious in 3-of-4 games.
Nevertheless, the Royals were the first ones to do the scoring as Vinnie Pasquantino hit a 417-foot two-run homer in the first inning.
Maikel Garcia was the other runner who scored off Pasquantino's deep shot to center after a walk. Garcia got on base once again with a single in the third inning and reached home for the second time after Bobby Witt Jr. doubled. The early fun didn't end there though, as MJ Melendez homered to right (416 feet) to increase the lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth.
Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV, who was called up to fill in for the scratched Brady Singer held his own as Kansas City built their lead early as he allowed just one hit. However, Twins designated hitter Ryan Jeffers hit home runs in the fourth and fifth frames off of Lynch for a combined three runs to cut it to 4-3.
Lynch's afternoon ended after five innings as he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, while throwing two strikeouts on 72 pitches.
After walking his second batter of the game, Twins pitcher Chris Paddack was taken out after 5 2/3 innings. Overall, he allowed four runs on five hits, while throwing four strikeouts on 88 pitches.
But the Twins switch flipped in the sixth inning with Royals reliever Chris Stratton on the mound. Witt had a throwing error from an infield grounder with one out and Minnesota's Max Kepler followed it with a single to bring in a run. Two walks later, Carlos Correa tripled to bring in three more to give the Twins a 7-4 lead.
With two outs, Witt hit a two-run single to tally two more runs, but Pasquantino grounded out to end the game.
Kansas City returns home for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres starting on Friday at 7:10 p.m. CT. Michael Wacha (4-5, 4.31 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Royals and Dylan Cease (5-4, 3.29 ERA) will likely do the same for San Diego.