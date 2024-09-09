Royals Earn High Praise After One Of 'Greatest Turnarounds In Baseball History'
There's a lot to like about the Kansas City Royals with the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season quickly coming to an end.
Kansas City currently is in second place in the American League Central with an eye-popping 79-65 record. The Royals lost 106 games last season so many people expected that they would struggle once again in 2024 despite a solid offseason. That hasn't been the case, though.
The Royals have been one of the best teams in the American League this season and at this point, it would be an absolute shock if they weren't in the playoffs this fall. Kansas City currently holds the No. 2 American League Wild Card spots and has shown no signs of slowing down.
One of the biggest reasons for the Royals' success has been the team's performance around the trade deadline. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale even mentioned Kansas City as having one of the best performances around the deadline.
"The Royals, in one of the greatest turnarounds in baseball history after losing 106 games last year, weren’t satisfied with just a winning record," Nightengale said. "They made the most moves at the trade and waiver deadlines, coming up with infielder Paul DeJong, outfielders Tommy Pham and Robbie Grossman, starter Michael Lorenzen and reliever Hunter Harvey.
"The Royals, in a stretch of playing 20 consecutive games against teams currently in a playoff spot, are hanging on for dear life but would be on the outside looking in without the moves. DeJong has been fabulous since leaving the White Sox, hitting six home runs and driving in 15 runs while the waiver claims of Pham and Grossman and minor-league acquisition of Yuli Gurriel have combined to hit .324 with a .500 slugging percentage."
There's certainly a lot to be happy about in Kansas City right now.
More MLB: Royals Fireballer Receives Extremely High Praise After Surprising Move