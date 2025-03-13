Royals Ex-World Series Champion Expected To Throw Thursday
The Kansas City Royals, like most teams, have dealt with some early injury issues. They had four candidates for the fifth starter spot, and two of them went down with injuries.
One of them was right-hander Kyle Wright, who had a very strong 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves but has not been able to replicate that success. He even missed 2024 after undergoing right shoulder surgery and suffered a hamstring injury this spring.
However, on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com provided a positive update on the young Royals right-hander, revealing that he will throw another bullpen session on Thursday.
"Rehabbed all of 2024 after right shoulder surgery, then suffered a hamstring strain while throwing on Feb. 18. Now back on a regular bullpen schedule and expected to throw another March 13," Rogers reported.
Wright was part of the Braves' 2021 World Series championship team. For his career, he owns a 24-16 record and a 4.45 ERA over 281 1/3 innings of work. He last pitched in 2023, going 1-3 with a 6.97 ERA in seven starts and two relief appearances.
He was a 21-game winner in 2022 with Atlanta, making 30 starts that year and pitching 180 1/3 innings.
But this is good news for the Royals, who were hoping to have a little more competition for their final rotation spot. Wright appears to be back on a normal schedule and making steady progress towards a return.
It will be interesting to see if he'll be ready for Opening Day.
