Royals' Fifth Inning Eruption Leads to Dominant Victory Over White Sox
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-1 on Friday evening. This was both teams' first game back since the All-Star break.
Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who played in the All-Star game and was the runner-up in the Home Run Derby, picked up right where he left off as he smashed one 399 feet to left for the game's opening score. Witt continued his great start to the night with an RBI single in the third inning to go up 2-0.
Besides against Witt, White Sox pitcher Chris Flexen had a solid start to the night. However, the rest of Kansas City lifted the weight off of Witt's shoulders and onto Flexen's in the fifth inning, as the bats caught fire.
Flexen walked Maikel Garcia, Kyle Isbel and Witt with an Adam Frazier sacrifice fly in between to open the fifth frame. Vinnie Pasquantino then followed Frazier with an RBI sacrifice fly to extend the lead and Salvador Perez was intentionally walked to load the bases again. Flexen then hit Renfroe to add another run.
The fun didn't end there though, as Massey hit a two-RBI single. Chad Kuhl filled in for Flexen and Freddy Fermin won the first battle with an RBI single. But Garcia grounded out to end the thrilling frame that gave Kansas City a commanding 7-0 lead.
Royals pitcher Michael Wacha was a big reason for Kansas City controlling the game from the beginning. He started a little sluggish after allowing runners on the corners in both the first and third innings. However, both of those frames ended with double plays.
Besides that, Wacha was the commanding force of the Royals' defense as the ball rarely reached past the infield, whether it was on the ground, on the fly or on a bounce. He spent seven innings on the mound and allowed zero runs, four hits and seven strikeouts on 95 pitches.
Unfortunately, the game wouldn't end in a shutout, as Royals reliever Chris Stratton gave up a 421-foot solo home run to Korey Lee.
That would be all from both teams the for rest of the night though, as Stratton was able shake it off and finish the eighth inning while Alec Marsh closed it out in the ninth.
Coincidentally, the score of Friday night's game is also now the season series margin (7-1 Royals) between these two ball clubs. The Royals and White Sox will meet for the second game of the series on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CT.