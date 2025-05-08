Royals Ink Former Mets Reliever To Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals got off to a dreadful 8-14 start this season. However, since that start, Kansas City is now on a roll.
They have won 14 of their last 16 games and now have a record of 22-16, which has them firmly cemented in the second American League Wild Card spot as the first week of May nears its end.
They have a strong pitching staff that if keeping them afloat and making up for any offensive struggles they have had. But even after adding Carlos Estevez last offseason, the Royals were not quite done adding pieces.
Former New York Mets reliever Stephen Nogosek was signed to a minor league deal on Wednesday.
"The Royals added reliever Stephen Nogosek on a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Omaha. The move was announced by the affiliate," Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors wrote on Wednesday.
"Nogosek, 30, signs out of the Mexican League. He’d made 10 appearances for the Diablos Rojos. The surface numbers aren’t all that impressive. The righty gave up 10 runs (six earned) on 12 hits over nine innings."
Nogosek was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2016. He pitched parts of four seasons with the Mets.
Nogosek has appeared in 33 games over the course of his career and has gone 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA in 57 1/3 innings of work. This move is likely nothing more than a depth move, but if Chris Stratton continues to struggle, perhaps there could be a place in the Royals bullpen for Nogosek.
