Royals Insider Predicts Top Prospect Will Reach Major Leagues Soon
The Kansas City Royals have put together a solid roster heading into 2025, having signed pitchers Michael Wacha, Michael Lorenzen and Carlos Estevez while also trading for Jonathan India.
However, that's not the only thing Royals fans should be excited about. There are some very solid prospects in the minor league system that could be getting close to breaking out.
Last year, the Royals drafted Jac Caglianone, who is now the organization's top prospect. On Thursday, Royals insider Jaylon Thompson discussed Caglianone and his future, while also making a very bold prediction for the top prospect in the system.
"I think for him, it's just a matter of getting comfortable. He has the power. We've seen it on display," Thompson said.
"Truthfully, the Royals looked to add a middle-of-the-order bat. We've seen the headlines, and John Sherman, the Royals owner talked about it J.J. [Picollo] has talked about it. They tried to add someone, but Jac Caglianone is the middle-of-the-order bat of the future for this team. His type of talent is something that you don't want to necessarily keep in the minor leagues for far too long."
The future is certainly bright for Caglianone, and if he performs well in the minor leagues to start the season, it is very possible that he could break into the Major Leagues at some point this year.
Perhaps then, as Thompson alluded to, the Royals will have the power hitting bat that they searched for this past offseason. We'll see what the future holds.
