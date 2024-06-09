Royals' Late Surge Not Enough, Mariners Prevail 6-5 in Extras
The Kansas City Royals fought valiantly but fell short in a 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners in 10 innings on Sunday night.
The Mariners took the lead in the top of the tenth as Julio Rodríguez's single to right field drove in Josh Rojas. Cal Raleigh added to the lead with a two-RBI single. Despite Luke Raley striking out swinging to end the Mariners' offensive push, the damage was done.
In the bottom of the tenth, Hunter Renfroe's homer brought Freddy Fermin home, closing the gap to 6-5. Kyle Isbel then singled to keep the Royals' hopes alive, but Maikel Garcia grounded into a force out, and Bobby Witt Jr.'s flyout to right field ended the game.
The Royals had shown resilience earlier in the ninth when MJ Melendez's 431-foot home run tied the game at 3-3 after trailing 3-1. However, they couldn't capitalize on the momentum in extra innings.
Although the Royals ultimately fell short, their resilience and fighting spirit were on full display throughout the game, showcasing the team's competitive drive. Despite the loss, the Royals still managed to take two out of three games against the Mariners. With this defeat, the Royals now sit 3.5 games behind the Guardians in the AL Central, bringing their season record to 39-26.
The team will now shift their focus to a crucial three-game series against the American League-leading New York Yankees, who boast a record of 45-20. The first game of the series is set to begin tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. CT at home.