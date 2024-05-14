Royals' Late Surge Not Enough To Make up for Ice-Cold Start vs. Mariners
The Kansas City Royals fell to the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Monday night.
This was the first of three matchups in the road series as Kansas City falls to 25-18 (10-10 away), while Seattle climbs to 23-19 (14-9 home).
Seattle's offense heated up early as left fielder Luke Raley launched a two-run, 432-foot homer in the second inning after catcher Cal Raleigh doubled. The bats continued to stay hot in the third inning, as center fielder Julio Rodriguez, second baseman Jorge Polanco and the aforementioned Raleigh and Raley each singled to bring in two more runs to go up 4-0.
Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer was able to get out of a lot of innings with ground-outs, fly-outs, line-outs and a solid six strikeouts. But it still wasn't his best night as in five innings, he allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk on 108 pitches.
Unfortunately, Kansas City's offense didn't do Singer any favors as they were ice-cold all night long. Mariners pitcher George Kirby was ther main reason for the Royals' struggles as he was a force from start to finish. In seven innings, Kirby allowed zero runs on just three hits and zero walks, while throwing six strikeouts on 101 pitches.
Nevertheless, the Royals' bats finally woke up in the eighth inning against Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek, as second baseman Michael Massey doubled to left to bring in two runs to make the score 4-2. The runners were shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who grounded into a fielder's choice after third baseman Maikel Garcia singled, and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who previously singled.
But the Mariners would make sure that Royals wouldn't complete the comeback as after Royals reliever Chris Stratton filled in for Angel Zerpa, he allowed a two-run two-out home run by first baseman Ty France for the dagger.