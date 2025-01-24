Royals Linked To $7.1 Million Former All-Star Reliever
The Kansas City Royals have been busy this offseason. They've made a few key moves to strengthen their roster for 2025 and give themselves a chance at possibly making a deeper postseason run.
Veteran starters Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen are back, and Kansas City also added Jonathan India in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. However, the bullpen is one area of the roster that still needs to be addressed.
The Royals haven't been very active in the relief market, perhaps at their own peril. Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicts that Kansas City will sign right-hander David Robertson.
"Despite a rough stretch in Miami, where he pitched to 5.06 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, Robertson has pitched to a 2.82 ERA across 201 innings pitched over the past three seasons," Finkelstein wrote.
"Any team could use a dependable arm like Robertson setting up their closer at the back of the bullpen. Especially since he can always fill in as the closer in a pinch, whenever need be."
Kansas City does have Lucas Erceg and Hunter Harvey at the back end of their bullpen, but it certainly wouldn't hurt to add at least one more arm. Robertson is a former All-Star and also was a member of the New York Yankees World Series championship team in 2009.
Last year, he went 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances while also recording two saves with the Texas Rangers. He would be a big addition to the Royals' bullpen if they decide to make him an offer.
