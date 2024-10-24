Royals Linked To Padres All-Star Reliever As Possible Free Agent Fit
The Kansas City Royals had a fantastic season in 2024, rising from 106 losses to record 86 wins and capture the second American League Wild Card spot.
Their dream season came to an end in the ALDS when they lost to the New York Yankees. Now, they have some areas to address as the offseason looms.
One area they could look to improve is the bullpen, as they could use somebody to go next to Lucas Erceg at the back end. The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed the Royals as a possible fit for left-hander Tanner Scott.
"Tanner Scott will be the best left-handed high-leverage reliever on the free agent market. He can be deployed at any time and in any role, closer, setup, match up, to get left or right-handed hitters out," Bowden wrote.
"He had a banner year, registering a 1.75 ERA in 72 appearances with 22 saves. Batters hit .134 against his four-seam fastball and .231 against his wipeout slider."
The Royals would be an interesting fit for Scott. He is projected to receive a four-year, $60 million contract. The Royals don't often sign free agents to long-term deals, but he would certainly make them better.
This would allow them to have a little flexibility with the closer's role. They could use Scott in different roles and still have Erceg available to finish games.
It will be interesting to see how Scott's market develops. It will certainly be competitive, so it won't be easy for the Royals to get a deal done.
