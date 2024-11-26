Royals Listed Among Potential Landing Spots For Phillies All-Star Closer
The Kansas City Royals have been busy this offseason. They began by re-signing right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract with a club option for 2028, then followed it up by trading for Jonathan India and Joey Weimer.
The offense and starting rotation have mostly been addressed. Now it is time for Kansas City to invest in their bullpen and add some help at the back end.
The Royals already have Lucas Erceg, but could use another late-inning presence. Tim Britton, Chad Jennings and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic recently listed right-hander Carlos Estevez as a potential fit for the Royals.
"An All-Star closer with the Angels in 2023, Estévez was even better in 2024. His strikeout rate dipped, but his walk rate plummeted, and he did a far better job at limiting runs. The Phillies traded for him at the deadline, and he finished the campaign with 26 saves, a 2.45 ERA, and 0.91 WHIP with 8.2 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine.
Estévez leans heavily on a 97-mph fastball and complements it with a slider and the occasional changeup. His strikeout rate has fluctuated over the years, and 2024 marked a significant improvement in his walk rate. He’s one of several free agent relievers who has experience as both a setup man and as a closer."
The 31-year-old appeared in 54 games with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 2.45 ERA and saving 26 games.
He could certainly give Kansas City the boost they need at the back end of their bullpen to challenge the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the American League Central.
