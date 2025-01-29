Royals Loosely Linked To $71 Million Padres Starter On Trade Block
The Kansas City Royals have made a few offseason moves, but still need to put the final touches on their roster before Opening Day. They've brought in Jonathan India thanks to a trade with the Cincinnati Reds and also brought back veteran pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Michael Wacha.
Their starting rotation appears to be mostly set, but that doesn't mean that they shouldn't add another piece. Left-hander Kris Bubic is going to be fighting for a rotation spot, but they could use more certainty.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports listed Kansas City as a dark-horse destination for right-hander Michael King, who the San Diego Padres are currently shopping.
"Could these teams make it work? Absolutely. The Rays (Shane McClanahan) and Brewers (Brandon Woodruff) have rotation spots earmarked for pitchers who missed 2024 with injury. Kansas City is going to stretch Kris Bubic out as a starter and see whether he can have consistent success in that role.," Axisa wrote.
"Yes, I can see how King would make sense for these four."
King went 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA in 30 starts and one relief appearance. He also posted a 4.2 WAR and struck out 201 batters in 173 2/3 innings pitched.
The Royals already do have Wacha, Lorenzen, Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo under contract for 2025. However, it would certainly make sense to add King and give the team a truly scary rotation heading into the new season.
The Royals might have a better shot to make a deeper October run with an extra arm.
