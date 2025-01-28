Royals Loosely Linked To Ex-Cardinals Gold Glove Winner
With the calendar about to shift to February, time is ticking in the offseason. The Kansas City Royals have made a few key moves, but still need some more help if they want to be back in the postseason in 2025.
The team won 86 games last year and earned the second American League Wild Card spot. They even advanced to the ALDS, where they would fall short to the eventual AL pennant winners in the New York Yankees.
Outfield is an area of need for the team as they look towards 2025. Perhaps they could look at Harrison Bader, who won a Gold Glove with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021. David Schoenfield of ESPN listed the Royals as a possible fit.
"The thin list of free agent outfielders has been picked through, leaving a group of fourth-outfielder types to choose from. Bader didn't have a good season at the plate with the Mets in 2024 (.236/.284/.373), but he can still run and play center field and has historically hit left-handers. He's a good fit as a platoon outfielder," Schoenfield wrote.
Bader is not the kind of bat the Royals need to significantly improve their lineup, but he does work as an outfield option. When he's right, he does possess power and can also play elite defense.
The Royals would at the very least be bringing a player with value on board if they were to sign Bader this offseason. But the clock is ticking, and spring training is right around the corner.
