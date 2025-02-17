Royals Lose $1 Million Former All-Star To Nationals After Strong 2024
The Kansas City Royals have taken care of their pitching needs this offseason. Now all they need to do is find a way to add one more bat to their mix to boost their 2025 roster.
Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer should help, but that isn't enough for them to get over the hump and make a deeper postseason run this year.
Their search for a power bat got a little bit more complicated on Sunday. Late in the season, they had traded for infielder Paul DeJong, who hit 24 home runs during the 2024 regular season between Kansas City and the Chicago White Sox.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, DeJong is departing and heading to the Washington Nationals on a one-year, $1 million contract.
DeJong can play all four infield positions and possesses power from the right side of the plate. He was even an All-Star in 2019 with the St. Louis Cardinals.
However, the Royals did not bring him back, and they may have missed an opportunity to find an affordable bat and boost their offense for 2025.
Fortunately, there are still plenty of solid options available. Perhaps Kansas City could take a look at somebody like Justin Turner or J.D. Martinez.
But DeJong is no longer an option, and if the Royals want to complete their roster for the 2025 season, they need to act now in order to find a bat.
The offseason is winding down, as spring training has already begun. We'll see what the Royals decide to do.
