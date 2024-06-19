Royals' Michael Massey Begins Rehab Assignment, Progressing Towards Return
Royals second baseman Michael Massey has started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha as he works his way back from a low back ligament sprain.
After receiving an injection on May 31, Massey has responded well to treatment and has been cleared for baseball activities.The length of his rehab assignment has not been determined yet, but he may only need two or three games with Omaha to regain his timing at the plate.
In a recent rehab game on Tuesday, Massey went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts and a run scored.
Massey's performance in the 2024 regular season has been notable, with 102 at-bats resulting in 17 runs scored and 30 hits, including 6 home runs and 23 RBIs. His batting average stands at .294, with an on-base percentage of .306 and an OPS of .835.
The Royals have a 19-10 record with him in the lineup and a 22-23 record without him. Kansas City is hoping his return has a significant impact, potentially slotting him into the 5 or 6-hole in the batting order.
Despite his injury, Massey's popularity remains evident, as he was still the third-leading vote-getter in the All-Star Game in the American League at second base.
