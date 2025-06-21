Inside The Royals

Royals Might Trade For Marlins Outfielder With Elite Bat Speed

Kansas City needs an injection of offense

Colin Keane

Apr 11, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a New Era Miami Marlins hat in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals should be aggressive this July in looking to strengthen their outfield via trade.

While the Minnesota Twins have been linked to a trade for a talented left-handed-hitting outfielder, there’s a compelling case for the Royals to swoop in and secure this player for themselves.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently highlighted this potential trade idea.

"The Twins have made it clear to opposing general managers that they are looking for a left-handed-hitting outfielder," Bowden wrote.

"(Jesús) Sánchez is one of their trade targets. He has slashed .251/.324/.412 with seven doubles, seven homers and seven steals in 53 games. Last year he hit .252 with 18 home runs and 64 RBIs. He ranks in the 92nd percentile in bat speed and the 76th percentile in average exit velocity. Sánchez, 27, is under team control through 2027."

While Bowden’s analysis focuses on the Twins, the Royals have just as much reason to pursue Sánchez from the Miami Marlins.

Sánchez could provide Kansas City with a cost-controlled, high-upside bat to complement Bobby Witt Jr and Maikel García in the lineup. He fits perfectly on the team's timeline.

The Royals’ front office, led by J.J. Picollo, has shown a willingness to make bold moves to accelerate their contention around Witt. Stealing a possible Twins target in Sánchez would be a savvy play.

Sánchez has been with the Marlins his entire career. He's making $4.5 million this season with Miami. Surely, he'd be thrilled to join a winning situation in Kansas City.

