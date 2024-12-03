Royals Miss On Reunion With 2x All-Star, Who Signs With Red Sox
The Kansas City Royals had a season to remember, rising from 106 losses in 2023 and winning 86 games to capture the second American League Wild Card. They ultimately defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series and lost to the New York Yankees in the ALDS.
The team is in need of some help in their bullpen. Their relief corps ranked 20th in the Major Leagues with a 4.13 ERA.
However, they have yet to add any new relievers despite the obvious need for help, though they have addressed their offense and starting rotation. But they missed the boat on a potential reunion with a former All-Star, who signed with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
"Left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $10.75 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN," Jeff Passan tweeted. "Boston sought left-handed help for its bullpen and lands the 36-year-old Chapman."
Chapman appeared in 68 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates this year and posted a 3.79 ERA while saving 14 games. He signed with the Royals prior to the 2023 season and was traded to the Texas Rangers at the deadline. That deal brought left-hander Cole Ragans to Kansas City.
The Royals would have been wise to pursue a reunion with the veteran left-hander, as the back end of their bullpen needs work. They need a late-inning presence to go with Lucas Erceg and Hunter Harvey.
Instead, Chapman now goes to Boston, and the Royals will have to look elsewhere for relief help.
