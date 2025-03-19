Royals' MVP Finalist Predicted To Take Home Hardware In 2025
The Kansas City Royals had a solid 2024 season, winning 86 games and securing the second American League Wild Card spot. They took down the Baltimore Orioles in the first round before ultimately falling short against the New York Yankees in the ALDS.
Much of their success was thanks in large part to shortstop and slugger Bobby Witt Jr., who finished second in the AL MVP race behind Aaron Judge.
If he stays healthy, he'll have a great chance to take home the hardware. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer made a very bold prediction, that Witt will win the MVP and both MVPs will come from the Central divisions.
"Both the AL Central and the NL Central are the ugly ducklings among their respective leagues. There's nary a big-budget team among the 12, and not one of them has better than a 4.0 percent chance of winning the World Series at FanGraphs," Rymer wrote.
"When it comes to MVP contenders, though, Bobby Witt Jr. stands to be the main beneficiary if the 2025 season cuts the 6'7", 282-pound Judge down to size. Unless one prefers José Ramírez, who has a permanent residence in the AL MVP race."
Witt put together a monster season in 2024 with the Royals. He slashed .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases, a 9.4 WAR and a .977 OPS. He certainly has a good chance to take home the hardware in 2025.
We'll see if he can repeat his 2024 performance and capture the award.
