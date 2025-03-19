Royals' MVP Finalist Ranked Third Best Player In MLB
The Kansas City Royals are hoping to make a deeper run in the postseason in 2025 after falling short in the American League Division Series last year against the New York Yankees.
Much of their success hinges on slugger and star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who put together a monster season in 2024 and finished second in the MVP race behind Aaron Judge.
If Witt can do it again, the Royals should be in pretty good shape in 2025 as they look to build off of their 86-win season last year. In fact, Bleacher Report ranks Witt the third best player in all of Major League Baseball.
"Considering Witt almost single-handedly carried the Royals to 30 more wins than the previous season and a spot in the playoffs, he presented quite the case for MVP anyway, winning the batting title, a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger," Kerry Miller wrote.
"That 11-year, $288.8M extension signed last February looks like highway robbery right about now."
Witt was an All-Star for the first time last year. He slashed .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases, a .977 OPS and a 9.4 WAR.
Though he didn't win the MVP award last season, he has a very good chance to potentially win it in 2025. The 24-year-old is the centerpiece of the Royals offense this year and he could very well be the deciding factor in whether or not the Royals get back to the postseason this year.
We'll see what 2025 has in store for him.
More MLB: Royals Make Major Announcement Regarding Uniforms For 2025