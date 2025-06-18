Royals Named Top Landing Spot For $4.5 Million Marlins Outfielder
As the Kansas City Royals push for a 2025 postseason berth, their front office has deadline decisions to mull.
After a surprising 88-win campaign in 2024, the Royals sit at 39-34 entering Wednesday, holding a slim lead for the third AL Wild Card spot.
Kansas City's outfield has been a weak link, with right fielders collectively posting a dismal .176/.241/.236 slash line, one homer, and six RBIs.
To strengthen their playoff hopes, the Royals could be scouring the trade market for a corner outfielder who can provide offensive punch.
With that in mind, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand linked a player from the Miami Marlins to Kansas City on Wednesday.
“The cluster of teams in contention for postseason spots means a limited number of sellers, so finding an outfielder to acquire might be difficult," Feinsand wrote.
"(Jesús) Sánchez – a hard-hitting right fielder with a strong arm – may be one of the better names available. The 27-year-old has six homers, 27 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a .728 OPS in 51 games this season. Potential fits: (Cleveland) Guardians, (San Diego) Padres, Royals."
Beyond his potent bat, Sánchez's strong arm—evidenced by four outfield assists in 2025—fits Kauffman Stadium’s spacious dimensions. With two years of club control through 2027, Sánchez offers both immediate impact and long-term value.
There will be competition for Sánchez on the market, but Kansas City’s highly ranked farm system could give general manager J.J. Picollo leverage to offer a compelling package.
