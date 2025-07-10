Royals-Pirates Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands $106.75 Million Two-Time All-Star
The Kansas City Royals are starting to play much better baseball as of late. They have now won four consecutive games and have come to within two games of the .500 mark.
At 46-48, the Royals are now just three games back of the final American League Wild Card spot. Their pitching remains elite this season, but they are in need of a big bat to boost their offense, more specifically, their outfield production.
If the Royals buy at the trade deadline, that should be their top focus.
Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman and Chad Jennings of The Athletic listed their Top 40 trade candidates. Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds was on the list and the Royals were considered a top fit.
"Reynolds is three years into the largest contract in team history, so any acquiring team would have to be cool with the $76 million he’s owed over the five seasons after this one. That’s not necessarily a bad rate for a switch-hitter who was 20 percent better than the league average with 25 homers per year from 2022 through 2024. This year has been worse, largely because of a hideous 2-for-45 stretch in early May. Since then, his OPS is over .800."
Reynolds is hitting .227/.290/.372 with 10 home runs, 46 RBI and a .662 OPS. However, a change of scenery could benefit the two-time All-Star.
The Pirates are well out of postseason contention, but the Royals have a clear need and could potentially benefit from having Reynolds in their lineup.
