Inside The Royals

Royals Pitcher Making Strong Case To Crack Opening Day Roster

The Royals are seeing positive results from a young pitcher.

Curt Bishop

Sep 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches during the top of the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches during the top of the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals are heading into the 2025 season looking to build off of their 2024 success. Last year, they were a Wild Card team, rising from 106 losses in 2023 and winning 86 games.

They eliminated the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card Series and fell short in the ALDS against the eventual American League champion New York Yankees.

This spring, they have been receiving positive results from left-hander Daniel Lynch IV. After Saturday's action, the lefty has a 1.80 ERA over four appearances in 10 innings pitched this spring.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com noted that he is making a case for a roster spot.

"There's a lot to like about it," manager Matt Quatraro said. "He just has to keep executing. That's what it is with all these guys."

The 28-year-old left-hander was limited to 16 appearances in 2024, though in that limited time, he went 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA, making three starts and also recording a save.

If Lynch can remain healthy, he could be a huge asset for the Royals in 2025 as they look to sort out their pitching. He could potentially serve as a swingman, starting occasionally but also being used in a long relief role.

He certainly is making a strong case to crack the Opening Day roster for the Royals. His numbers this spring are certainly promising, and if he keeps it up, the Royals will be hard-pressed not to find him a spot on their Opening Day roster.

More MLB: Royals Farm System Ranked 23rd Heading Into 2025

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News