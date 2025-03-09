Royals Pitcher Making Strong Case To Crack Opening Day Roster
The Kansas City Royals are heading into the 2025 season looking to build off of their 2024 success. Last year, they were a Wild Card team, rising from 106 losses in 2023 and winning 86 games.
They eliminated the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card Series and fell short in the ALDS against the eventual American League champion New York Yankees.
This spring, they have been receiving positive results from left-hander Daniel Lynch IV. After Saturday's action, the lefty has a 1.80 ERA over four appearances in 10 innings pitched this spring.
Anne Rogers of MLB.com noted that he is making a case for a roster spot.
"There's a lot to like about it," manager Matt Quatraro said. "He just has to keep executing. That's what it is with all these guys."
The 28-year-old left-hander was limited to 16 appearances in 2024, though in that limited time, he went 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA, making three starts and also recording a save.
If Lynch can remain healthy, he could be a huge asset for the Royals in 2025 as they look to sort out their pitching. He could potentially serve as a swingman, starting occasionally but also being used in a long relief role.
He certainly is making a strong case to crack the Opening Day roster for the Royals. His numbers this spring are certainly promising, and if he keeps it up, the Royals will be hard-pressed not to find him a spot on their Opening Day roster.