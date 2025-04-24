Royals Pitching Prospect Considered No Longer Worth Defending
The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start in 2025. The team is 10-14 after 24 games and sits in third place in the American League Central after a surprise Wild Card berth in 2024.
Fortunately, the Royals have some solid prospect in the minor leagues, so the future is bright. But some prospects are struggling just a bit. One of them is pitcher Chandler Champlain.
Champlain is currently the 20th ranked prospect in the organization, but he isn't exactly off to a good start at Triple-A Omaha.
FanSided's Mike Gillespie listed Champlain as a prospect who is "getting tough to defend."
"After experiencing some early Cactus League troubles, Champlain began this season at Omaha, where he was manager Mike Jirschele's choice to start the Storm Chasers' second game. But after retiring the first four Iowa Cubs he faced, Champlain allowed six straight to reach base — three on hits, three on walks — and three runs in the second inning," Gillespie writes.
"Champlain gave Louisville four runs in six innings a week later and another four in 3.1 frames to St. Paul six days after that."
Things aren't exactly looking up for Champlain. If he continues to struggle at the Triple-A level, it's possible that he could either be demoted or that the Royals could decide to cut bait.
The 25-year-old has posted a 10.13 ERA in his first four starts of the year, and that certainly doesn't inspire much confidence. We'll see if he can turn things around.
