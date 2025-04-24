Royals Pitching Prospect Labeled Hard To Defend After Tough Start
The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start in 2025. Through their first 24 games, they are 10-14 and sit in third place in the American League Central following a surprise Wild Card berth in 2024.
Fortunately, as the big-league club struggles, they have plenty of depth in the minor leagues, especially on the pitching side. However, not every prospect is off to a great start, and Royals fans are losing their patience with some of them.
Pitcher Cruz Noriega is off to a slow start. Mike Gillespie of FanSided listed the young hurler as somebody who is getting hard to defend.
"Noriega isn't doing his career any favors so far this year. In six appearances for Omaha — five out of Jirschele's bullpen and one start — he has an ugly 19.89 ERA. The eight runs he gave up in his only start, a one-inning April 19 debacle against Norfolk, account for much of that number, but he also surrendered two runs without recording an out against Louisville, and three in just 1.2 frames against St. Paul," Gillespie wrote.
Noriega's start is certainly concerning, and there isn't a lot of success to fall back on at the moment. He posted a 6.01 ERA last year in 32 games, nine of which were starts with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
He performed well in 2023 at the High-A level, posting a 3.93 ERA. But his recent struggles are a bit concerning, and the Royals may be forced to cut bait before too long.
