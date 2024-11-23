Royals Potential Targets Projected To Sign With Mariners For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have been busy to start the offseason. They took care of their starting rotation right away when they re-signed Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million deal.
Late on Friday, they added a key bat to their mix when they made a trade with the Cincinnati Reds to acquire second baseman Jonathan India for right-hander Brady Singer.
The Royals have been linked to certain free agents, such as San Diego Padres super utility man Ha-Seong Kim and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander. However, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicts both will sign with the Seattle Mariners.
"The Mariners need middle-of-the-order run production, and with arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, they should be willing to spend big to find it. Anthony Santander is coming off a 44-homer season and would slot perfectly into the middle of a lineup that should also benefit from a full season of Randy Arozarena," Reuter wrote.
"Versatile infielder Ha-Seong Kim could bring a stop to what has been a revolving door at second base, providing strong defense and more than enough offense to be an asset in a table-setting role."
While the Royals have already added India, it wouldn't hurt for them to add some more offense. Both Santander and Kim could help put them over the top in the American League Central.
Santander had a big year and is likely to receive a long-term deal. The Royals have shown in recent years that they are willing to spend money to win
