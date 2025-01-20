Royals Predicted To Acquire $11 Million Former All-Star To Address Biggest Weakness
As the Kansas City Royals prepare to enter the 2025 season, something is still amiss with their roster construction.
Despite the presence of a superstar in Bobby Witt Jr. and a strong top of the rotation, the Royals aren't considered much of a threat to challenge for the American League pennant. And it's largely due to the fact that their outfield is one of the worst in all of baseball.
With MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Hunter Renfroe currently projecting as the starters, the Royals may have no outfielder with a guaranteed job all season. Any improvement they can find would be welcome, and fortunately, there are still affordable solutions available in free agency.
One such solution is former All-Star outfielder Austin Hays, who was non-tendered by the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this winter. Hays, entering his sixth Major League Baseball season, will be looking to prove that his rough 2024 campaign was an uncharacteristic fluke.
In a recent YouTube video, Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports predicted that Hays would sign with the Royals to help improve the corner outfield spots on both sides of the ball.
"Why don't we add (Hays) into the mix with the Kansas City Royals?" Riley said. "I think this team could use an outfielder that profiles to actually do something productive with the bat. If MJ Melendez is garbage in the month of April, wouldn't it be nice to have somebody like Austin Hays who could step up?"
Hays, 29, had a .699 OPS and -0.1 bWAR in 85 games split between the Phillies and Baltimore Orioles last season. The season before that, though, he made the All-Star team in Baltimore, though his production tailed off in the second half.
From 2021 to 2023, Hays accrued 8.1 bWAR, a solid everyday outfielder who could help his team on both offense and defense. The Royals don't need him to be an All-Star, they just need him to get back to being rock-solid.
Hays is projected for a one-year, $11 million deal by Spotrac, but he has no leverage because of the non-tender, so Kansas City could probably get him for less. That would help keep the payroll within range of where it was last season while adding a crucial extra bat to the lineup.
