Royals Predicted To Cut Ties With $5 Million Three-Time World Series Champion
Not every free-agent signing works out as it's intended to, and the Kansas City Royals found that out firsthand in 2024.
In an effort to bolster their languishing bullpen, the Royals last winter signed veteran left-hander Will Smith to a one-year, $5 million contract. Smith was on an unprecedented streak of three straight World Series titles with three different teams at the time.
Sadly, the Smith signing was a disaster, as the 35-year-old lefty pitched to a 6.53 ERA and -0.9 WAR in 45 appearances. It's rare that a team regrets a one-year signing, but Smith was so bad that the Royals probably wish they could have spent that money elsewhere.
A reunion never seemed likely, but as long as Smith remains on the market, it's technically still possible. However, Joe Summers of FanSided recently predicted that Smith's time in Kansas City has already ended.
"Smith has enjoyed an impressive career," Summers said. "He's not currently under contract though, and there's little reason to expect the front office to extend an offer to him."
"Rebuilding the bullpen was perhaps the biggest priority entering the 2025 season. Unfortunately, that means saying goodbye to veterans like Smith who faltered down the stretch."
In addition to his World Series wins with the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers, Smith has played for six total teams in his 12-year career. He began his career with the Royals as a starter in 2012, but has worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen in the decade since.
There could still be hope for Smith to turn things around in a new city. He had back-to-back seasons with an ERA+ over 100 in 2021 and 2022, so a pitching-needy team might take a shot on him. It just doesn't seem plausible that the Royals will be that team.
