Royals Predicted To Surprisingly Cut Ties With 9-Time All-Star This Winter
Could the Kansas City Royals move on from a franchise icon this winter?
Recent discussion surrounding Kansas City's trade deadline strategy has eyes on its payroll.
On Wednesday, during a discussion about the Royals possibly going after Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer let slip a suggestion about a Kansas City veteran.
“The Royals are already operating with an escalated payroll, but they could shed Salvador Perez and his $22 million salary this winter," Rymer wrote.
"They could otherwise be confident that would be buying low on Reynolds, who still has a bunch of red on his Statcast profile.”
Perez has been the heart and soul of the Royals for over a decade, and the idea of him playing for another club is jarring. He's a nine-time All-Star with Kansas City and a 2015 World Series MVP.
But at 35 years old with a $13.5 million club option for 2026, the Royals could decide not to pick up Perez, thereby freeing up funds for younger, cost-controlled players or a high-upside target like Reynolds.
For Royals fans, the idea of trading Perez is painful. His loyalty to Kansas City and his role in the 2015 championship make him a beloved figure. Yet, in a competitive American League Central, tough choices will be necessary necessary.
General manager J.J. Picollo might have to embrace a cutthroat approach regarding Perez.
