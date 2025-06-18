Inside The Royals

Royals Predicted To Surprisingly Cut Ties With 9-Time All-Star This Winter

Kansas City could shed salary this offseason

Colin Keane

Jul 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Kansas City Royals hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Kansas City Royals hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Could the Kansas City Royals move on from a franchise icon this winter?

Recent discussion surrounding Kansas City's trade deadline strategy has eyes on its payroll.

On Wednesday, during a discussion about the Royals possibly going after Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer let slip a suggestion about a Kansas City veteran.

“The Royals are already operating with an escalated payroll, but they could shed Salvador Perez and his $22 million salary this winter," Rymer wrote.

"They could otherwise be confident that would be buying low on Reynolds, who still has a bunch of red on his Statcast profile.”

Perez has been the heart and soul of the Royals for over a decade, and the idea of him playing for another club is jarring. He's a nine-time All-Star with Kansas City and a 2015 World Series MVP.

But at 35 years old with a $13.5 million club option for 2026, the Royals could decide not to pick up Perez, thereby freeing up funds for younger, cost-controlled players or a high-upside target like Reynolds.

For Royals fans, the idea of trading Perez is painful. His loyalty to Kansas City and his role in the 2015 championship make him a beloved figure. Yet, in a competitive American League Central, tough choices will be necessary necessary.

General manager J.J. Picollo might have to embrace a cutthroat approach regarding Perez.

