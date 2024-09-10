Royals Projected $13 Million Free Agent Suggested As Someone Who Won't Return
The Kansas City Royals will have some tough decisions to make in the not-so-distant future.
Kansas City's most pressing concern is the race for an American League Wild Card spot. The Royals have the inside track for a playoff spot and currently hold the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot with an impressive 79-66 record.
The Royals have been one of baseball's biggest surprises this year and one of the biggest reasons why the team has been able to find success in the second half of the season is because of a successful performance around the trade deadline.
Kansas City bought around the trade deadline and one player the club brought in is infielder Paul DeJong. He has seen most of his playing time at third base since joining the Royals and has been everything the team could've hoped for.
The 31-year-old has shined since joining the Royals with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 28 games played. He will be a free agent and it's too early to know if he will be back with the Royals. FanSided's Jacob Milham suggested he shouldn't be brought back.
"The right-handed slugger has proven to be one of the best buy-low trade acquisitions at this year’s (Major League Baseball) trade deadline," Milham said. "The Royals gave up only a productive but underdeveloped Low-A reliever to acquire DeJong from the Chicago White Sox. A longtime St. Louis Cardinals player, DeJong went from the league’s worst team to a playoff race overnight, and his performance has reflected that sense of urgency...
"The reality is that DeJong's current performance is an outlier, starkly contrasting his play since 2020. From 2020 to 2023, he’s been a below-average hitter, though his 102 wRC+ right now finally mirrors his early years with the Cardinals. There’s a reason the Royals are DeJong’s fifth team since Opening Day 2023—he’s an incredibly volatile hitter with significant swing-and-miss issues. Batting in the heart of Kansas City’s lineup, DeJong will play a role in any postseason success the Royals find. However, that shouldn’t distort the reality that Kansas City doesn’t need to retain or re-sign him."
He is projected to receive a deal worth roughly $13 million this offseason and the Royals will have to decide if they want to invest in him.
