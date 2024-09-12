Royals Projected $77 Million All-Star Predicted To Opt Out After Season
The Kansas City Royals made one of the best moves of the offseason last year.
Kansas City entered the offseason looking for some ways to improve the club without breaking the bank. The Royals lost 106 games last year and looked to improve the club with free-agent deals to veterans looking to bounce back.
The Royals signed veteran pitcher Michael Wacha to a one-year deal with a player option for the 2025 season. He has been everything the Royals could've hoped for this season and clearly was one of the top signings of the offseason. He has made 26 starts this season and has a 3.34 ERA.
The 33-year-old has shined and because of this, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa predicted he will opt out of his deal and enter free agency.
"Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals: Very quietly, Wacha has been outstanding for the upstart Royals, pitching to a 3.34 ERA in (26) starts," Axisa said. "He has a $16 million player option for next season. Even at age 33, it seems likely Wacha will decline the option and go back into free agency, where a 2-3 year contract could be waiting."
It's unclear if Kansas City could bring him back, but it certainly should consider a move. He will be more expensive, though, with Spotrac projecting him to receive a deal in the neighborhood of four years and $77 million.
Should the Royals bring him back in 2025 for the foreseeable future?
