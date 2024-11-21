Royals Projected To Sign Red Sox Breakout Star To Bolster Offense
The Kansas City Royals are about to begin critical work on their roster. They've already re-signed Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract, so their starting rotation has been taken care of.
Now, they must address other areas of the roster, such as the offense. Beyond American League MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr., the lineup leaves a little to be desired, as there isn't much firepower beyond him.
This is something the Royals should look to address the winter if they want to remain competitive and take a shot at winning the AL Central in 2025.
When projecting all 30 MLB team's Opening Day lineups, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter featured Tyler O'Neill with the Royals.
"The Royals would benefit greatly from adding another true power threat to join Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino in shouldering the offensive load, and Tyler O'Neill is coming off a 31-homer season in only 473 plate appearances," Reuter wrote.
O'Neill put together a very strong 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox. In addition to his 31 home runs, the slugger reached base at a .336 clip, had a .511 slugging percentage, an .847 OPS and a 132 OPS+.
One thing to keep an eye on is his frequent time on the injured list. He made three trips to the IL this year with Boston, and that is what plagued him during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals. If he can stay healthy, he can certainly boost the Royals lineup.
