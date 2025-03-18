Royals Ranked 15th Best Team In MLB After 2024 Success
The Kansas City Royals won 86 games last year and secured the second American League Wild Card spot. They also made a few impactful additions this past offseason.
Players such as Jonathan India and Carlos Estevez were added. In addition, Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen were retained in free agency.
The Royals will hope to make it back to the postseason in 2025 after losing the ALDS to the eventual AL champion New York Yankees in four games.
Entering the 2025 season, the Royals are ranked the 15th best team in Major League Baseball by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
"Their starting pitching was excellent, and should be again despite the loss of Brady Singer. And whereas it was a weakness for much of 2024, the bullpen should benefit from newcomer Carlos Estévez and from having Lucas Erceg all year," Rymer wrote.
"Impact bats are what the Royals lack, and that may be their downfall again if they get to October. But as long as they have Bobby Witt Jr., they have the only bat they need to at least make it back there."
Indeed, the Royals' success largely depends upon Bobby Witt Jr.
They averted disaster when Witt left a Cactus League game last week with a hand injury. He is fortunately back in the lineup and likely will be ready for Opening Day despite a brief scare.
But their starting rotation is their biggest strength, and if they get back to the postseason, their rotation will likely be what carries them.
More MLB: Royals Insider Discusses Underrated Prospects That Stood Out This Spring