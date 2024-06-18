Royals Recall Carlos Hernández, Send Drew Waters to Triple-A
The Kansas City Royals have recalled right-hander Carlos Hernández from Triple-A Omaha and, in a corresponding move, have optioned outfielder Drew Waters back to Triple-A.
Hernández, 27, missed significant time due to a right shoulder impingement. He was sidelined during spring training and did not pitch in any Cactus League games. Despite his limited big-league action this season, Hernández has made four appearances, allowing one earned run with one strikeout and three walks over 2.2 innings.
Waters, who recently returned to the majors, struggled at the plate, going just 1-for-8 in his brief stint. The Royals hope more consistent playing time in Triple-A will help him get back on track.
Kansas City's bullpen issues have been evident, with the team seeking more reliable options to secure leads and close out games. Hernández's return could provide a much-needed boost in this area, adding depth and potentially strengthening their pitching rotation as they look to close the gap in the AL Central.
