Royals Receive B Grade For Productive Offseason
The Kansas City Royals were busy this offseason after earning an American League Wild Card spot last season. They re-signed Michael Lorenzen and Michael Wacha, brought in Carlos Estevez and also traded for Jonathan India.
Despite being one of three teams to reach the postseason in the AL Central, the division is wide open heading into 2025, and the Royals certainly have a chance to compete for the top spot with the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently graded every team's offseason, and the Royals received high marks, earning a B grade.
Bowden also predicted that the Royals will ultimately be the ones to finish at the top of the AL Central in 2025. Again, that is certainly a possibility, as the division is a four-team race.
But trading for India gives them a proven leadoff hitter, while Estevez bolsters the back end of the bullpen and Wacha and Lorenzen keep the rotation reliable entering the 2025 season.
The Royals have not won a division title since 2015, so if they do win it this year, they'll break a 10-year stretch without one.
But Bowden is clearly pleased with what the Royals accomplished this winter and believes that they should be a legitimate contender in 2025. They hadn't reached the postseason since 2015 before earning a Wild Card last year.
The future is bright in Kansas City, and the Royals clearly have their sights set on winning and staying competitive for the next several years.
