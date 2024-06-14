Royals Reinstate Adam Frazier, Option Nick Pratto to Triple-A After Brief MLB Stint
The Kansas City Royals made another roster move today, optioning infielder Nick Pratto back to Triple-A Omaha and reinstating Adam Frazier from the bereavement list.
Pratto, who was batting .234 with a .321 on-base percentage and a .706 OPS in 205 at-bats in Triple-A before a brief appearance in Kansas City, has shown promise but will return to Omaha to continue his development. The 25-year-old, a former No. 14 overall pick in 2017, primarily plays first base but only saw time on the mound during his stint with the Royals, throwing a scoreless inning against the Yankees on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Frazier, returning from the bereavement list, reclaims his spot on the team. In his first year with the club, Frazier has been batting .225 with 29 hits, two home runs, and 10 RBIs. As Pratto heads back to Triple-A, the Royals are confident that Frazier's return will provide stability and leadership to the lineup, even amidst some earlier struggles.
