Royals Rising Star Hits 428-Foot Laser, Poised For Breakout 2025 Season
The Kansas City Royals’ hottest hitter through four games will surprise many.
The 25-year-old infielder/outfielder hit a 428-foot bomb of a home run to center field in the second inning of Kansas City’s blowout victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday afternoon.
He’s now slashing .385/.467/.923 on the season and his name is Maikel Garcia.
Garcia also showed his defensive versatility on Monday by starting in center field, and he reportedly has the capacity to play virtually all infield and outfield positions for the Royals.
If Garcia keeps hitting like he’s been hitting, Kansas City will find a way to keep him on the diamond on a day-to-day basis.
Garcia’s blast against the Brewers was his second homer of the young season. He went 4-for-10 with a solo home run in the Cleveland Guardians series to open the year, and it appears he’s not cooling off in Milwaukee.
Garcia has looked like Kansas City’s most comfortable guy at the plate so far this year, and this is a team that employs likely American League MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr.
Garcia won’t remain on fire forever (and Witt will start mashing imminently), but he nonetheless looks poised for a breakout season.
Garcia hit .231/.281/.613 with seven home runs, 58 RBI, and 37 stolen bases last year.
Look for the Venezuelan native to improve upon those numbers in 2025, thereby giving Kansas City a huge boost as it looks to return to the playoffs.
