Royals Road Trip Runs Into Red Sox on The Joe Gaither Show
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on RoyalsCentral" looks at the last week of Royals baseball, discusses the four All-Star Game selections and looks ahead to a crucial series against the Boston Red Sox.
Austin Bidwell joins the program that opens by discussing the four All-Star Game selections for the Royals with a special focus on Cole Ragans as he was selected for the first time in his career. We discuss what Ragans has brought to the Kansas City rotation and why wins and losses aren't indicative of a pitchers effectiveness.
We keep the pitching theme going by discussing Alec Marsh and his tendency for slow starts as he fell behind against the Tampa Bay Rays and the St. Louis Cardinals in the last week. Despite the slow starts the Royals are 3-2 on the current road trip and look to keep it going in a cruial series against the Boston Red Sox.
The discussion then heads back to the All-Star Game as Bobby Witt Jr. is competing in the Home Run Derby against his primary rival for top shortstop in the American League Gunnar Henderson and derby veteran Pete Alonso.
Once the All-Star break concludes Kansas City has a great chance to make up ground in the American League Central as six games with the White Sox close out the month of July.
The show can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.