Royals' Salvador Perez Has Simple 2-Word Goal For Kansas City's 2025 Season
Salvador Perez may no longer be the face of the Kansas City Royals, but he's still their unquestioned leader.
The only player in Major League Baseball to wear the captain's "C" on his jersey, Perez is the longest-tenured member of the Royals and the only holdover from their 2015 World Series title. He's also still a very productive player at age 34, coming off his ninth All-Star appearance last season.
Entering 2025, there's as much excitement as there has been around this Royals team since that magical championship season. And Perez is setting the tone early: expectations are going to be high.
When he was asked about his goals for the 2025 season, Perez kept the focus strictly on the team. And he wasn't mincing words when it came to what he thought these Royals were capable of accomplishing.
"Win everything," Perez said Thursday, per MLB.com's Anne Rogers. "I’m going to come to the same answer I always have. To be a World Series champ. I think that’s the goal. Every team should think that way.”
Not only is winning a title the goal, but Perez also believes the Royals have the right people in the building to get that done.
“One hundred percent,” Perez said. “We’ve got a great group to go for everything. … With these guys, they know how to do that. There’s a lot of experience here.”
There's definitely a formula for the Royals to get to the finish line. They've got a true superstar in Bobby Witt Jr., a bunch of workhorses in the starting rotation, and some supporting stars in the lineup like Vinnie Pasquantino and Jonathan India who could improve on their career-bests this year.
But championship teams have veterans who lead them both on and off the field. Perez is saying all the right things, so that's half of the equation taken care of. Now, he just needs to continue his excellent play for another year.
